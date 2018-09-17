3rd Minnesota Measles Case Prompts Travel Warning

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Health officials are urging Minnesotans to make sure their

measles vaccinations are up to date before they travel after the state confirmed

a third measles case.

Last week the Minnesota Department of Health identified a case of measles in a 24-month-old child who recently returned from the Middle East, where measles are

common.

The Ramsey County child was partially vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella. Officials say the child was likely infectious between Sept. 6 and Sept. 14.

It was the third travel-related case of measles in Minnesota in less than six weeks.

The Health Department says measles outbreaks are occurring in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and South America. Officials say anyone who travels to these areas who is not fully vaccinated is at risk of contracting measles.