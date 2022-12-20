37th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner in Waite Park

WAITE (WJON News) -- Volunteers are getting ready for the annual Christmas Dinner.

The 37th annual event will take place on Christmas Day again this year. There is no dine-in option again this year, but they are offering curbside pickup and no contact delivery.

Dinner Coordinator Joe Cordie has been organizing the free meal since the very beginning. He says last year they served a record 1,100 free meals and they are preparing for 1,200 this year.

He says volunteers will be working all weekend to get everything ready.

They are preparing the food again this year at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waite Park.

Serving will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. They will deliver meals in St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Joseph, Sartell and Sauk Rapids.

Even though the meal is free you do need to call ahead and order your meal the number is (320) 895-0807.