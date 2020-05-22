33rd Street South to Close for Phase Three Construction

ST. CLOUD -- Now that spring road restrictions have lifted, work crews will begin the third phase of the 33rd Street South construction project.

Starting Tuesday, 33rd Street South will be closed from County Road 136 to 26th Avenue South. The closure also includes the intersection at County Road 136.

The road will be closed until further notice and require a detour around the work zone.

The work this summer will cost around $5.6-million and includes the removal of a large amount of poor soil and bringing in good soil. The city must also perform wetland remediation in several spots through that corridor.

The fourth and final phase between 26th Avenue South and Cooper Avenue will be finished in the summer of 2021.