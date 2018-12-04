30th Annual Festival Will Light Up St. Cloud Hospital

ST. CLOUD -- It's a holiday tradition that's been happening in St. Cloud for 30 years now. The annual "Festival of Lights" is this Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in front of St. Cloud Hospital.

Spokeswoman Chris Nelson says the highlight is always the lighting of the hospital.

We will pick some lucky boy or girl from the audience to flip the switch and light up the hospital. Every year so far it has lit up. And our maintenance guys who are in charge of those 55,000 lights are every year crossing their fingers that they light up.

The event includes horse-drawn trolley rides, reindeer, holiday carols by the Tech High School Chamber Choir, a living nativity, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Photo courtesy of St. Cloud Hospital

The Gorecki Guest House, across the street from the hospital, will also be lit up.

If you go you're asked to bring a donation to the food shelf.