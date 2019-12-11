3 Teens Charges In Series of Assaults on Twin Cities Trains

ST. PAUL (AP) --Three teenagers have been charged and a fourth has been arrested in a series of violent assaults on light-rail trains in St. Paul.

Authorities believe the three were part of a group of six teens who attacked passengers on a Green Line train on Dec. 4. Authorities say one victim told investigators he was on the train when a group of juveniles surrounded him and began punching and kicking him repeatedly, even after he fell to the ground.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says officials believe some of the teens were involved in a Nov. 25 incident in which two Transportation Security Administrations officers were assaulted on the Blue Line in Minneapolis.