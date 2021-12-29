2nd Time This Week, Heavy Snow Falls on Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- After some areas got well over a foot of snow earlier this week, northern Minnesota got dumped on again Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says:

Wales had 14 inches of snow

Lavinia 11.5 inches

Bovey got 9.5 inches of snow

Two Harbors 9.5 inches

Coleraine had 9 inches

Grand Rapids 8.4 inches

Pine River 7.5 inches

Brainerd and Little Falls each had 6 inches.

Closer to home

Long Prairie 3.8 inches

Kimball 3 inches

Rice 2.8 inches

Pleasant Lake had 2.7 inches

Paynesville 2.5 inches

Big Lake 2.5 inches

St. Joseph 2.3 inches

St. Cloud officially had 2.2 inches of snow.

Becker 2 inches of fresh snow.

St. Cloud has now officially had 17.8 inches of snow so far in December, much more than our normal average of 8.4 inches. For the season, St. Cloud is now up to 19.9 inches of snow so far, which is about 3 1/2 inches above normal.