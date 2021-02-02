25th Anniversary of Coldest Temp on Record in Minnesota

TOWER -- It was 25 years ago today that we had our coldest day in Minnesota.

On February 2nd, 1996 the town of Tower had a low temp of 60 below.

Here in St. Cloud, the National Weather Service says our low was 40 below, and our high that day was 20 below.

Then governor Arne Carlson canceled school statewide that day.

The previous record low in Minnesota was 59 below which was set in 1899.

We aren't expecting and record breaking cold temps anytime soon, but it is going to get very cold. This Sunday through Tuesday expect highs in the negative digits and lows close to 20 below.

