25K Minnesota Millionaire Ticket Sold in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesotans woke up to discover they are coming away with some money after playing the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle.

A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Bill's Superette in Becker, and a a $25,000 winning ticket was sold at the Casey's General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.

The $1-million winning tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds and Byerlys in St. Louis Park.

Tickets for the 17th annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle went on sale October 25 and sold out on November 16th.

The Raffle game, which debuted in 2006, continues to grow in popularity every year because of its limited number of tickets, guaranteed winners and it offers the Minnesota Lottery’s best odds to win $1 million.