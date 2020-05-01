2020 Summertime by George Concert Series Canceled

ST. CLOUD -- A popular St. Cloud summer attraction has been canceled.

The Rotary Club of St. Cloud announced Friday they are canceling The 2020 Summertime by George concert series.

Executive Committee member Troy Fritz says the cancellation is a result of the ongoing concerns over COVID-19.

We know how much the greater St. Cloud community looks forward to spending Wednesday nights each summer with us at Lake George. However, there are simply too many unknown factors surrounding the expected spread of the virus in Minnesota in the coming months.

The annual concert series was schedule to get underway on June 10th. This year would have also marked the 10th anniversary celebration for the event.

Summertime by George began back in 2011 and typically drew about 10,000 people each week.