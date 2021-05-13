Justin Ploof to Kick Off Summertime By George Concert Series

ST. CLOUD -- We now know who will be the first headliner for Summertime By George.

The Rotary Club of St. Cloud announced Thursday Justin Ploof and the Throwbacks will kick off the summer concert series on June 23rd.

The organization says the full band lineup will be announced on the Summertime By George website on May 25th.

The Rotary says given the current COVID state guidelines, masks will be required for the June 23rd and June 30th concerts unless the mask mandate is removed prior to those dates.

Summertime by George will run for 11 weeks every Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through September 1st.