2020 International Eelpout Festival Canceled

WALKER -- An annual festival in Walker has been canceled for this season.

The 2020 International Eelpout Festival originally scheduled for the end of February was canceled by festival headquarters Thursday morning.

Festival organizers say after five months of trying to come up with a solution for the event’s permits, lake enforcement, maintenance, and clean-up they came to an impasse with the county.

Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson says he wasn't aware of the ``impasse'' cited by organizers. He wonders whether they might have been glossing over other issues such as the unpredictability of the weather.

It is unclear whether or not the festival will resume in the future, but for now, the organizers say there will be no ice roads, fishing contest, porta-potties, or trash removal this year.

The International Eelpout Festival has been held every winter in northern Minnesota since 1979.

Past festivals have brought more than 12,000 people to the northern Minnesota town for four days of outdoor activities.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app