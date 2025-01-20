2 People Found Unresponsive in Yellow Medicine County Hog Barn

CLARKFIELD (WJON News) -- Authorities in Yellow Medicine County are investigating after two people were found unresponsive in a hog barn Saturday night near Clarkfield.

Deputies discovered the person who reported the incident removing the victims from the barn. They provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

Both victims were airlifted to H-C-M-C in Minneapolis where their current conditions are unknown.

Investigators say they do not suspect foul play, and it is unclear how the victims became unresponsive.