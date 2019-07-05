2 Minnesota Students Fight for Prescription Drug Repository

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Two University of Minnesota students are launching a prescription drug repository program to redistribute unused medications to people who are struggling to pay for their medicine.

Pharmacy students Rowan Mahon and Hannah Van Ochten were behind the bill to set up the repository, which will begin next year. Gov. Tim Walz approved a state health budget that included the measure this spring.

The new law allows care facilities to send unused pills to a central repository, where they'll undergo safety checks.

Mahon says the medicine can't be expired or show signs of tampering.

Once cleared for use, the drugs can be distributed at reduced prices for people in need.

Mahon is applying for grants and fundraising to get the program off the ground.