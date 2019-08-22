19-Year-Old Crowned 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

ST. PAUL -- A 19-year-old from Olmsted County will serve as this years goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families.

Amy Kyllo, from Byron, was crowned the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night. She was also named Miss Congeniality.

Throughout her yearlong reign, Kyllo will work to bring dairy to life through conversations, classroom visits and various public appearances.

Her first official duty will be to have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter over the first two days of the Minnesota State Fair, which begins Thursday.

Ten county dairy princesses throughout Minnesota competed in the Princess Kay of the Milky Way title.

Elizabeth Krienke representing McLeod County and Brittney Tiede of Le Sueur County were selected as runners-up.