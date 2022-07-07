18-Year-Old Travels to Meet Girl He Thought was 17-Years-Old

BIG LAKE -- The Big Lake police department is reminding parents to stay informed on who their kids are talking to online.

Over the weekend Big Lake Police Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man at a home. Officers say the homeowner called people because an 18-year-old man had shown up at the house with flowers and gifts for his 11-year-old daughter.

The girl had been communicating with the man for over a year via Snapchat, pretending to be 17 years old.

The man rode a greyhound bus to Big Lake from Chicago to meet her.

The girl had not given him her address at any point but he found her home using her location on Snapchat.

At no time did the girl tell the man that she was actually just 11 years old.

Get our free mobile app

Police say this is a prime example of why it is so important to pay attention to your child’s cellular devices. Thankfully everyone is ok and the heartbroken man is headed back to Chicago.