18 Ukrainian Students in St. Cloud Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- A group of students from Ukraine will be in St. Cloud next week.

The St. Cloud Morning Optimists is hosting an event on Wednesday, September 7th at noon at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 4310 County Road 137 in St. Cloud.

The guest speaker is Irina Fursman who is the founder of the Institute of Cultural Affairs in Ukraine. She is going to speak about her experiences in Russia, Crimea, and Ukraine. She moved to the United States in 2002.

She is going to be accompanied in St. Cloud by 18 Ukrainian students from her "Global Synergy Group", who are in the U.S. as part of Ukraine to Minnesota Community Exchange program.

The event starts with a complimentary lunch at noon with the presentation beginning at 12:15 p.m.

The formal part of the meeting will end at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, but Fursman and the students will stay to mingle with the guests and answer questions until about 1:45 p.m.

Seating is limited so pre-registration is recommended.