15 Student Athletes From Sartell Sign to Play College Sports

photo courtesy of Bruce Thompson

Sartell-St. Stephen had 15 student athletes sign national letters of intent to play college sports Wednesday.  Sartell-St. Stephen Activities Director Bruce Thompson says they had 12 students sign earlier, and are now up to a total of 27 for the school year.

Those signing Wednesday include:

Gavan SchulteUniversity of Wisconsin - La CrosseBaseball
Brady HusmannCentral Lakes Community CollegeBasketball
Emily CrandallUniversity of Wisconsin - WhitewaterBasketball
Anthony MahowaldCollege of St ScholasticaBasketball - Track & Field
Alexis DeckerUniversity of Minnesota DuluthDance
Claire QuinnMinnesota State University MankatoDance
David BinsfeldAugustana UniversityDiving
Hailey WestrupCarleton CollegeDiving
Donovan LundCentral Lakes Community CollegeFootball
Rudy RuegemerNorthland CollegeLacrosse
Bennett CraneSt Thomas UniversityLacrosse
Kyle FisherCollege of St ScholasticaSoccer
Emma YaoCarleton CollegeSwimming
Zakaryah FarleySt Mary’s University - WinonaTennis
Avery TemplinConcordia MoorheadVolleyball

 

