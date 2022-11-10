11th Annual Innovation Award Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has announced its Innovation Award winners.

The awards recognize local organizations for their innovative approaches to problem solving and creating opportunities.

The 2022 winners were:

Impacks, a St. Cloud tech-powered company that simplifies the way parents and educators access critical supplies for students, in the For-Profit (Emerging) category.

Arbor Hair Studio, a Waite Park salon that uses green products and approaches, in the For-Profit (Established) category.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, based in St. Cloud, for its collaboration with St. Cloud Technical & Community College to train area high school student to build homes for low-income families, in the Non-Profit category.

Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center, based in Sartell, for creating multidisciplinary teams so children don’t have to share painful stories about physical, sexual or emotional abuse more than once, in the Non-Profit category.

Since 2012, The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has recognized a total of 58 local organizations.