11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th.

Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.

He says the money they make on their annual rides is used to help promote the Lake Wobegon Trail.

Promote the communities and businesses along the trail. We do some brochures and print maps for the trail. We have a lady slipper brochure that tells you about the lady slippers along the trail.

Caramel apple treats will be available at each of the rest stops.

Borgerding says trail usage remains high since the start of the pandemic. He says the people using it come from a wide area.

Our rides indicate that about 30 percent of the people come from the area, a third are coming from outstate Minnesota, and then the metro brings out about another third, then we've usually got about 10 percent from out of state.

You can register for the Caramel Apple Ride ahead of time online.