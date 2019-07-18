Zimmerman Woman Hurt in Monticello Crash

MONTICELLO -- A Zimmerman woman is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Wright County Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Country Road 75 in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Charity Byker, of Zimmerman, was heading north on Highway 25.

She attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 75 and was hit in the intersection by another vehicle heading south.

Byker was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 38-year-old Angela Massey of Becker, was not hurt.