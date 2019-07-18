Zimmerman Woman Hurt in Monticello Crash

Photo: Richard Leguil, WJON

MONTICELLO -- A Zimmerman woman is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Wright County Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Country Road 75 in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 44-year-old Charity Byker, of Zimmerman, was heading north on Highway 25.

She attempted to make a left turn onto County Road 75 and was hit in the intersection by another vehicle heading south.

Byker was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 38-year-old Angela Massey of Becker, was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, injuries, State Patrol
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top