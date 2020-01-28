Yvonne A. Diedrich, 87, Avon

March 1, 1932 - January 26, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Yvonne A. Diedrich, age 87, of Avon who passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish mausoleum. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Yvonne Ann Diedrich passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after losing her battle with lymphoma. Yvonne was born March 1, 1932 to Bernard Joseph Budde and Frances (Moening) Budde in Avon. She was the seventh of ten children.

Yvonne married Arthur Joseph Diedrich on October 16, 1952 and together they had seven children. While Yvonne’s husband was overseas serving his country, Yvonne worked as a seamstress at Munsingwear in Minneapolis but was later summoned back to Avon to help out with her father who was ill. During this time, Yvonne worked at Lichy’s Restaurant preparing food and cleaning. Yvonne raised her children well, teaching them to plant and tend to the vegetable garden, to can fruits and vegetables to last throughout the winter, to cook and bake and sew, to pluck feathers and make down pillows, and to do all necessary chores in and around the house and yard. She taught her children to be self-sufficient.

Yvonne took much pride in her role as a mother and raised her seven children the old-fashioned way, sewing clothes for her children, growing food to feed the family, cooking homemade meals, making quilts and pillows, washing a never ending load of clothes, and hanging them on the line to dry, and cleaning house on hands and knees. She did enjoy quilting with her mother and daughters, and as her children grew older, she enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards and bowling with her husband and friends, she dabbled in ceramics, and later in life she took much pride and pleasure in flower gardening in her yard as well as helping to maintain gardens for the city of Avon.

Yvonne was a model of perseverance throughout her life. No matter what life threw at her, she never gave up.

Yvonne is survived by 7 children, Glenn (Deborah) Diedrich of Avon, Diane (Daniel) Zimmermann of Avon, James Diedrich of Woodbury, Teresa Kramer (Morgan) of Prior Lake, Jane Diedrich of Zionsville, IN, Bonnie Singh (David) of Santa Fe, NM, Ann (Bruce) Meredith of Avon; 15 grandchildren, Natalie, Amelia, Patrick, Andrew, Aerin, Thomas, Alyssa, Alexa, Cerise, Kimberly, Andrea, Sadie, Lauren, Jenna and Jake; 12 great grandchildren; 3 sisters, Rita Ryan, Mary Ann (Eddie) Waletzko, Corrine Szafranski; 2 sisters-in-law, Marge Budde and Ella Budde; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Yvonne was preceded in death by husband, Arthur; her parents Bernard and Frances; grandson, Jordan; 5 brothers, Alvin, Cyril, Robert, Art, Ralph Budde; and sister, Jean Budde.

In lieu of flowers, donate to charities of your choice.