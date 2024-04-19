Arlene Mae Sullivan, 79, Long Prairie

April 14, 1945 - April 15, 2024

A memorial service will be at 12:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Arlene M Sullivan (Melrose) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on April 15th, 2024, one day after her 79th birthday. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Born April 14, 1945 to Ethel and Arthur “Raymond” Melrose of Canby, MN. Arlene, and her twin-sister, were the youngest of their six children. After graduating from Canby high school in 1963 Arlene moved to Minneapolis where she found work at Donaldson’s department store. She also met Richard “Dick” Sullivan who became her constant companion, devoted husband and “partner in crime” for nearly sixty years. Arlene was fond of saying that she married Dick because he made her laugh. Following their wedding in 1966, they moved to Waseca, Minnesota, where they raised three children, Richard Jr., Daniel and Gina – of whom she was fiercely proud and who were recipients of her unconditional love and support.

During their years in Waseca Arlene worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Jerome Welna. In the years before she retired, Arlene worked at the CentraCare clinic in Long Prairie.

In 1997 Arlene and Dick said good-bye to their community and many friends in Waseca and moved to the shores of Lake Beauty, outside of Long Prairie, MN, realizing their life-long dream of living in a cabin on a lake.

Arlene relished life on the lake, especially sunrises, evening pontoon rides and watching the wildlife (especially the loons) from her swinging chair in the screenhouse. And she always looked forward to her daily walks with the other “ladies of the lake”. But she was happiest when her whole family gathered there for holidays and summer vacations.

Arlene was blessed with many creative talents. She was famous for baking homemade caramel rolls for neighbors, friends, and family. She also carried on her mother’s tradition of making lefse – using the moniker “Lena’s Lefse” – which kept her busy, and covered in potato flour, each fall filling orders for this those who appreciated this Norwegian delicacy. Arlene was also a gifted seamstress, skills she mainly used to sew projects for others. She made clothing of all types including wedding gowns, prom dresses, and graduation regalia. She also made pillows, stuffed animals, Halloween costumes, and tote bags of every kind. If a project involved fabric, Arlene could make it.

She loved traveling, and together with her husband, visited many countries in Europe, including Germany, France, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark, and the Netherlands. But without question their favorite destination was Ireland, where they had several extended visits. When not traveling abroad, they toured extensively in the Western U.S., including several winters spent in Chandler, AZ and taking frequent road trips to Illinois to visit her beloved granddaughter, Bella.

Arlene was an avid card player. And she was always eager to play Tripoli, first with her girlfriends as young mothers, and later with her family. The stakes were always low – she played for pennies and nickels – but the laughs and the memories were precious.

Arlene always wore a smile, greeted strangers warmly, and was quick to offer compliments to people she met. She had a trade-mark twinkle in her eye that would brighten whenever she landed a particularly funny pun. She exuded a special warmth and compassion that was felt by many and will be missed by all who loved her.

Arlene, is survived by her husband Richard Sullivan Sr., children Richard Sullivan Jr., Daniel Sullivan, and Gina Sullivan; granddaughter Bella Sullivan; sister Linda Anderson, twin sister Darlene Kirkeide, and sister-in-law Milly Melrose.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ethel Melrose and brothers Leland, Milton, and Charles Melrose.

Known for her kindness and generosity, the family invites those who knew Arlene to perform a random act of kindness in her memory. In lieu of flowers, donations to Centra Care Hospice of St Cloud or The Alzheimer’s Association.