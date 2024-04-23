Daniel R. Rotz, 55, Princeton

April 16, 1969 - April 21, 2024

Dan Rotz, age 55 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2024, in his favorite place, his garage, surrounded by loved ones after a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Dan’s Life will be held 2:00 PM on Friday, April 26, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate.

Daniel Roy was born to Richard “Dick” and Wilma (Bost) Rotz on April 16, 1969. He was the youngest of five and was a bit wild growing up. He attended Princeton High School and was friends with anyone and everyone. Dan loved to burn off the tires of his brother’s ’69 Cougar, without permission of course! He certainly turned the heads of a couple girls at the Mille Lacs County Fair when he convinced them to hop in for a ride. That ride led to many nights cruising with friends in Monticello and was the beginning of a beautiful relationship that lasted the rest of his life. Dan and Mindy were married on July 13, 1991, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Zimmerman.

Dan was a skilled machine operator, spending many years as a valued employee at Synergy Graphics and Erdman Automation. He was selfless and his generous nature blessed many with his ability to fix anything. His heart was always open to those in need and he never hesitated to lend a hand or a tool. He was not just a father but a hero who shared his love for adventure through the thrill of speed with his son, Erik. An avid motorhead, Dan’s passion for ATVs, side-by-sides, snowmobiles, and cars was more than a hobby – it was a way of life. His enthusiasm for anything with an engine was infectious and his knowledge vast. His memory will ride on in the roar of engines and the hearts of his loved ones. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends camping and ice fishing.

Dan will be deeply missed by his wife of 32 years, Mindy; his son, Erik Rotz of Princeton; siblings, Rick (Deb) Rotz of Alabama, Cindy (Bret) Yuker of Princeton, Bonnie Schwartz of Little Falls, and JoEllen (Jim) Linder of Princeton; mother-in-law, Pam (Denny) Belanger; father-in-law, Larry (Denise Larson) Hatch; brother-in-law, Brad (Megan) Hatch of Zimmerman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; his “Pops,” Gary Nelson; and his faithful couch companions, Hoosier and Dually.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Wilma Rotz.