Isabelle “Izzy” Lynn Schilling, 21, Freeport

March 14, 2003 - April 30, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Isabelle “Izzy” Schilling who passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at CentraCare Hospital in Melrose. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Isabelle Lynn Schilling, lovingly known as Izzy or Izzy-B was born on March 14th, 2003 as a one pound, ten ounce preemie, born 14 weeks and 2 days before her due date. She was tiny but mighty and quickly showed us her determined spirit. Izzy loved to learn and oftentimes surprised friends and family with a new skill or tidbit of knowledge we had no idea she had learned. She was funny and knew how to give us a snide grin before she said or did something to make us laugh. Izzy loved Sesame Street, The Muppets, Disney movies, and The Wizard of Oz. She oftentimes quoted her favorite shows and at one time asked everyone she saw if they were “a good witch or a bad witch.” She was obsessed with baths and laundry and asked to do both often. But best of all, Izzy had a squishy face smile for us every morning, gave the most wonderful two hand hugs, and went to bed every night saying “Goodnight I love you SHUT” (the door).

Isabelle was preceded in death by her Grandpa Leslie Cave and Uncle Kevin Cave. She is survived by her parents Barry and Christy Schilling, her twin J. Schilling, siblings Cassandra Hathaway, Lyn (Marcus) Kocina, and Merlin Schilling, Niece Lydia and Nephews Ender, Ezra, and Elric, Grandparents Luella Cave, and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Schilling, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

We ask those that are coming to celebrate her life to wear any Sesame Street, Muppets, Disney or Wizard of Oz attire they may have or alternatively wear bright colors.

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched - they must be felt with the heart." -- Helen Keller