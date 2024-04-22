George L. Bergstrom, 98, Princeton

February 22, 1926 - April 20, 2024

George Bergstrom, age 98 of Princeton, MN, passed away on April 20, 2024, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Harry Walsh will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

George Leonard Bergstrom was born on February 22, 1926, to John and Nannie (Wilson) Bergstrom on the family farm near Bock. He had an eighth-grade education and worked on the farm until he enlisted, serving in the United States Army from 1944-1946. George married Dorothy Youngquist on August 16, 1947, in Grasston. They were married 76 years. George worked at creameries in Litchfield, Milaca, and Princeton. He built cement stave silos for Westman Silo Company and retired after 23 years from Smith System Manufacturing in 1988. He enjoyed serving and being involved at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he and Dorothy were members for over 70 years. George enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and working in his yard. It was hard for him to sit still. He was always willing to lend a hand for any project!

George is survived by his two sons, Dean (Sally) and Gary (Nancy); five grandchildren, Aaron (Ilana) Bergstrom, Laura (Brent) Kleffman, Jennifer Bergstrom, Holly Bergstrom, and Abby Bergstrom; and three great-grandchildren, Kira, Reed, and Ellis Kleffman. George was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, John and Nannie; brother, Norbert; and sister, Esther.