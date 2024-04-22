Michael “Mike” R. Lund, 82, Zimmerman

February 6, 1942 - April 19, 2024

Michael “Mike” R. Lund, age 82 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on April 19, 2024, at his home in Zimmerman.

A private memorial service will be at a later date.

Mike was born to Fred and Frances (Zimmerman) Lund on February 6, 1942, in Effie. He graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester in 1961 and then went on to join the Air Force.

Mike spent his career as a car salesman from 1976-2006 and loved doing outside yard work as his hobby.

Mike is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dianne; and children, Randy and Deanna.