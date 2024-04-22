Lewis “Lew” R. Olson, 85, Becker

December 22, 1938 - April 18, 2024

A Memorial Service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at South Santiago Lutheran Church near Clear Lake for Lewis “Lew” R. Olson, 85 who passed away Thurday, April 18, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Pastor Allison Peterson will officiate. Visitation will be starting at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Lewis “Lew” was born on December 22, 1938 in Ortonville, MN to Lewis and Ruby (Hanson) Olson. He was united in marriage to Marlene Witte in September of 1956. Lew proudly served our country in the United States Airforce from 1957-1960. When he returned from the service, Lew and Marlene lived in Graceville then moved to Alaska for a couple of years where he worked as the Chief of Police and State Trooper. They moved back to Minnesota and lived most of their married life in Clear Lake before moving to Becker a few years ago. Lew worked as an Investigator at the Minnesota Correctional Facility- St. Cloud for many years. He was an outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting turkey, deer, and bear. Lew was a loving, gregarious, and hardworking man. He was most proud of his family, hunting, and career.

Lew is survived by his wife, Marlene of Becker; children, Michael (Dannie) Olson of St. Cloud, Linda Olson of Becker, and Kay (Ronnie) Fletcher of Richmond, VA; siblings, Kenneth (Rita) Olson of St. Cloud and Lucille Block of Ortonville; sister in law, Marie Olson of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Andrew (Beth), Lacey, James, Chloe, Michael Jr., and Benjamin; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Julie Jarvi; brother, Ron Olson; sisters, Janice Crawford, Marlene Grant, and Lois Paulsen.