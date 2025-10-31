The firearms deer hunting opener in Minnesota is just over a week away on November 8. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to get your ready.

Early Deer Hunting Results

The youth and antlerless deer hunt has concluded October 19. The DNR has released some harvest numbers. Schmitt says the youth harvest was up approximately 11% compared to last year with almost 7,000 deer shot. The northwestern portion of the state was up 23% compared to last year. Central Minnesota saw a 9% increase with approximately 2,100 deer shot. Schmitt says license sales indicate 11-13 year olds dominated the youth hunt. The early antlerless hunt was up 51% in the state with a total of 3,371 deer shot. Last year 2,200 deer were shot.

Preparing for the Firearms Opener

Deer are on the move and numbers in the state are robust. Schmitt says reports are good in Central Minnesota with a healthy population. He says the next few weeks bucks will be in rut chasing does. Schmitt suggests checking out your deer stand for safety, get your clothing lined up, and test out the gun in the next week.

Walleye Limits

Walleye limits at Red Lake allow for keeping up to 5 walleye during the open water season. Schmitt says the winter season will allow for 4 with one over 17 inches, which is what is was allowed last year. He says the reason for reducing the limit by 1 fish is because increased pressure over the winter months. Schmitt says the Mille Lacs fishing advisory committee met last week and he says the committee supports a 3 walleye limit with 3 fish over 16 inches and 1 over 20 inches. Schmitt says the winter regulations will officially come out in mid November.

Fall Fishing

Schmitt believes fall fishing is pretty great right now. He indicates the water temperatures are approximately 48-50 degrees and fish are being caught in both shallow and deep water. Schmitt says the walleyes are biting and he's catching them with a jig and minnow in 8-15 feet of water along weed lines. He says the crappie bite and really good right now as well.

