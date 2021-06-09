Young Adults Sue for Right to Carry Guns in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Three young adults have filed a federal lawsuit alleging Minnesota's minimum age of 21 to carry a gun is unconstitutional.
Kristin Worth, Austin Dye and Axel Anderson filed the action Monday. They argue the minimum age of 21 for a gun permit is discriminatory since anyone at least 18 years old is considered an adult for most purposes.
Three gun groups _ the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus, Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition _ have joined the lawsuit.
Get our free mobile app