Xmas Trees Going To Good Causes In Sartell
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell residents can get rid of their Christmas tree and help a good cause in the process. People can get their tree picked up by the LeSauk Township Area Lions Club for $10 and a non-perishable food item.
All the donations go to help families and children in the Sartell area. Residents can also drop off their tree at the Sartell Compost Site on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for free with a food shelf donation.
Last year the Lions Club picked up over 120 trees. You can contact the LeSauk Township Area Lions Club at lesauklions@gmail.com if you would like them to pick up your tree.
