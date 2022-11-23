Would You Ever Order From This Minnesota Pizza Place Again?

Get our free mobile app

As of right now, Domino's hasn't responded to her email or post on social media. Personally, I may have just called the place immediately. This is disgusting. And worse, it was baked into the pizza and it's hard to tell if it's feathers or fur on the thing. Her Tweet has had people voting on what it could possibly be. "A bird? A rat? Someone's greasy toupee"? I don't care what it is, it's something that shouldn't be there.

Abby Honold, the person who sent the Tweet with the foul thing says she can't even think about it without random gagging. I hear ya. I would be DONE!

What would you do? You'd think it's even something where the health department should be notified and involved, right? I have a fast gag reaction anyway, so even THINKING about this is making me feel a little ill and it didn't even happen to me.

So gross.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.