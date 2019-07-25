Women’s World Cup Champs Coming to Minnesota

Hot off their second consecutive and fourth overall FIFA Women’s World Cup win at the beginning of July, the U.S. women’s soccer team is hitting the road for a tour that includes a stop right here in Minnesota.

Coach Jill Ellis and a roster of star players including Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle will be along for the ride on the U.S. Women’s National Team Victory Tour which kicks off on August 3rd and includes stops in California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and two more states that have yet to be announced.

They will play Portugal in an exhibition game at 7:00 p.m. Allianz Field in St. Paul on Tuesday, September 3rd. The trip will be the team’s first time playing at the venue which previously hosted U.S. Men’s National Team and the rest of Group D in the 2019 Gold Cup.

Tickets for the game will go on sale for the general public on Wednesday, July 31st at 10:00 a.m. through ussoccer.com.

Season ticket holders will be able to buy tickets between 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26 and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28. Members of the Preserve will have a presale opportunity from 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26 until 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 28.

Anyone who subscribes to the Minnesota United newsletter will be able to buy tickets as early as Monday, July 29. Tickets will only be sold at Allianz Field on the day of the game. Group tickets will not be available.

Allianz Field opened back in April and is the official home of the Minnesota United FC Loons.