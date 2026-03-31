ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Another new concert series is coming to Minnesota this summer. The Great Lawn Concert Series will take place at Allianz Field in St. Paul starting in late May.

Allianz Field is the home to Minnesota United FC.

There will be six standalone shows in the series by tribute bands covering your favorite acts like Taylor Swift, Pink Floyd, and more. Organizers say this series is not to be confused with pregame entertainment prior to Minnesota United matches.

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All the shows will be individually ticketed, general admission shows taking place on the green space outside of Allianz Field. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with various presales running Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Check out the full list of shows and dates below.

Friday, May 29 - Brit Floyd - The Moon, The Wall and Beyond.

Saturday, June 13 - Blank Space - The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band.

Friday, July 24 - Mr. Brightside - The Ultimate Killers Experience.

Friday, July 31 - Bohemian Queen & Separate Journeys - A Tribute to Queen Worldwide and a Tribute to Journey.

Friday, August 14 - AM Gold Yacht Rock - Specializing in the decade of hit songs from the late 70s to mid 80s.

Friday, September 18 - Supersonic - North America's Tribute to Oasis.

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