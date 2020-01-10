Woman Killed in Maple Grove House Fire

MAPLE GROVE (AP) -- Police say a homeowner has died in a house fire in Maple Grove.

Authorities say flames were shooting out of the house when firefighters arrived about 7 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire was too intense for firefighters to enter the house.

They later found the victim dead inside. She was a woman in her 70s who used a wheelchair. Officials say she lived alone.

Police and Hennepin County fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze.