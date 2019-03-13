Woman Hurt In St. Cloud Rollover

ST. CLOUD -- An Oakdale woman was hurt after rolling her vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. on westbound I-94 at Opportunity Drive in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 26-year-old Hellen Ocheng was heading west when she lost control of her vehicle, when into the median, struck a cable barrier and rolled.

Ocheng was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say wet road conditions were a factor in the crash.