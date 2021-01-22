Woman Hurt in Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER -- A Minneapolis woman was hurt when her car rear-ended a pickup truck in Sherburne County Friday.

The crash happened in Elk River just before 10:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Natalie Rodriguez was following a pickup on northbound Highway 169 when the truck slowed at an intersection. The patrol says Rodriguez's car then struck the back of the truck.

Rodriguez was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

