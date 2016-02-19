Woman Hangs Unconscious in Rolled Car Then Texts for Help

MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota woman hung upside down and unconscious in her overturned car for nearly two hours before recovering enough to send a one-word text to her husband: help.

Jeffrey Mammen then called 911 and went searching for his wife, Jolene Mammen, in the early hours of Feb. 14. He found her about five miles from their Thief River Falls home. She was on her way to work in Fargo, North Dakota, when her car hit a patch of ice on a little-use road, skidded off and landed on its roof.

State Patrol Lt. Tiffani Nelson says Mammen likely survived in part because she had her cellphone and was wearing a warm coat.

Thanks to her seat belt, she had only a broken wrist.