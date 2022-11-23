Woman Charged With Stealing $22K From Monticello Target

MONTICELLO (WJON News) - A St. Bonifacius woman has been charged with theft from the Target store in Monticello.

Officials with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigated claims by a Target manager that Sue Kolb, an employee of the store, would keep money from the cash register instead of putting it in the drop box at the end of her shifts.

Court records show an Asset Protection Manager discovered the thefts through video surveillance. Kolb allegedly admitted to Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies that she took the money and kept it in a box in her home. She claimed to not know the total amount that was stolen.

After a search of Kolb’s home, authorities found cash in a shoebox totaling $22,329. Target officials estimate the thefts occurred between October 23rd and November 9th of this year.