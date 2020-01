The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Golden State Warriors 99-84 Thursday night at Target Center. The win improves the Wolves to 13-21 on the season.

Robert Covington and Shabazz Napier each scored 20 points to pace Minnesota's offense, with Covington also pulling down a team-high ten rebounds.

The Timberwolves, who are just 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the wide-open Western Conference, will play in Cleveland Sunday evening.