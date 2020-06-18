Wolter J. Broden, 93, Sauk Rapids

November 19, 1926 - June 13, 2020

A private Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Willliams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Wolter J. Broden, age 93 of Sauk Rapids who died Saturday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Burial will be in MN State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls.standaWalt was born November 19, 1926 in Devils Lake, ND to Andrew & Elizabeth (Kitsch) Broden. He served our Country in the United States Air Force from 1946-1947. Walt married Colleen Meyers on May 2, 1953 in Devils Lake, ND. He was the Superintendent of Propane Gas Operations with Cenex and a private pilot. Walt was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He lived in Devils Lake, Burnsville and on Kitchi Lake before moving to Sauk Rapids in 2000. Walt enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, making rock jewelry, happy hour, music, playing his harmonica and accordion. He was a wood craftsman, always willing to help others and was known as the “Minnesota Whistler”. Walt was a faithful, generous man who was very proud of his family and loved making lifetime memories with Jim and Bev.williams dingmannstan

Survivors include his wife, Colleen of St. Cloud; children, James (Jennifer) of Appleton, WI, Jeanne (Robert) Shinn of Gilbert, AZ, Joanne (Todd) Weeres of Sartell; sister, Monica Engelhart of Twin Falls, ID; brother, Leo (Bernice) of Devils Lake, ND; grandchildren, Charli Hahn, Jesse Shinn, Tyler Deeb and great grandson, Kyson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, John and Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Augusta, MN 56301