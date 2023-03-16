Wisconsin Man Arrested in Connection to Clearwater Bank Robbery

CLEARWATER (WJON News) -- A Milwaukee man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery in Clearwater back in August 2022.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says back in November, they received information that evidence recovered at the scene had been linked to a Wisconsin man.

With the assistance of law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin, authorities were able to find and arrest 30-year-old Daren Teague.

Teague has been extradited from Wisconsin and is currently being held at the Wright County Jail.

He faces charges of Aggravated Robbery and Terroristic Threats.

On August 22nd, 2022, Teague entered the American Heritage Bank, said he had a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

