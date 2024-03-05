Winter Weather Advisory for Part of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Just a few days after several communities in Minnesota had highs in the 70s part of Minnesota is preparing for measurable snow.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for far northwestern Minnesota and northeastern North Dakota.

The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

Three to five inches of snow is possible in counties like Kittson, Roseau, and Lake of The Woods.

Winds will gust as high as 35 miles an hour.

Here in Central Minnesota, the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says it’ll be a windy day Wednesday, especially across western Minnesota.

There will be multiple chances for light precipitation over the next 48 hours with a start time as early as Wednesday afternoon over western Minnesota.

