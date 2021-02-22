Winter Weather Advisory for Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of northern Minnesota.

Counties included in the advisory are Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin, St. Louis and Pine. Some of the communities are Walker, Brainerd, Hill City Aitkin, Hinckley and Duluth.

It will be in effect from noon on Tuesday until 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Between three and five inches of snow is possible.

An area of low pressure will move across the Northland Tuesday and Wednesday. As temperatures will be warm initially, look for a rain/snow mix, with some patchy freezing drizzle possible. The precipitation will change to all snow Tuesday night with the arrival of colder air, then end Wednesday as the system departs.

