Winter Storm Watch, Storm Warning in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) Another round of snow has prompted a Winter Storm Watch and a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the Winter Storm Watch includes Wright and Meeker counties in central Minnesota. It will be in effect from late Thursday night into Friday evening.

Two to five inches of snow are possible. Also winds gusting up to 35 miles an hour.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the southern part of Minnesota. It will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

Four to six inches of snow are possible. Also winds gusting up to 40 miles an hour.

