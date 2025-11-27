UNDATED (WJON News) -- Black Friday is expected to turn into a white one with another round of snow on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for several counties in southern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Friday evening through Saturday evening.

Several inches of accumulation are possible. Hourly snowfall rates will not be particularly high; however, the 24-36 hour duration of snowfall will result in snow gradually accumulating. Southern Minnesota has the best chance for several inches of snow by the time it stops.

The greatest potential for snowfall amounts of 6-12 inches is currently south of I-90, but the exact track of the storm system is being fine-tuned and could result in a shift in the location of the highest snow amounts.

Post-holiday travel conditions will quickly deteriorate through Friday afternoon and evening, with accumulating snow continuing through the day Saturday.

Here in St. Cloud, so far this season, we've had 4.8 inches of snow. All of that fell on Tuesday. We're 1.9 inches of snow below normal for the season so far.

Cold weather continues for the rest of the week and turns even colder to start the new week.