Winter Storm Warning, Weather Advisory in Part of Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) One day after record-breaking highs across much of Minnesota, old man winter returns to our state.

On Monday St. Cloud had a record high of 58 degrees breaking the old record of 55 for the date.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the northwestern part of Minnesota.

Some people living in northwestern Minnesota could see up to seven inches of snow Tuesday with winds gusting out of the northwest up to 45 miles an hour.

Here in central Minnesota, the National Weather Service says A band of light snow is forecast to move from west to east across the area starting Tuesday afternoon. The band will approach the Twin Cities Metro/I-35 corridor just in time for the evening commute.

Minor travel impacts will be possible from the combination of falling snow and gusty winds.

Southwestern Minnesota will be under a Wind Advisory. Winds will be gusting up to 45 miles an hour.

High temperatures are expected to return to the upper 40s in St. Cloud by Thursday. Mid 50s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, with a shot at the mid 60s by Sunday.

