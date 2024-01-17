Another Snowstorm Heading Toward Midwest, Missing Minnesota Again

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of winter weather is heading toward the Midwest, but once again much of it will miss Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of Montana where they could see eight inches up to a foot of snow.

The storm is expected to take a path through South Dakota, northeastern Nebraska, and much of Iowa.

Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for those three states. Just the far southwestern corner of Minnesota including the towns of Worthington and Luverne are included in the advisory. They are looking at up to four inches of snow with winds gusting around 45 miles an hour.

If you are heading in that direction, the advisory will be from noon on Thursday through 6:00 a.m. Friday.

A map from the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities shows states to our west and to our south have had much more snow than we have had here in central Minnesota so far this season.

So far this season, St. Cloud has had 8.7 inches of snow total. We are 13 inches below normal for the season so far. Last year by this point in the season we had 41.7 inches of snow.

For comparison, Des Moines has officially had 25.9 inches of snow so far this season. That's 10 inches above normal for them at this point in the season.

