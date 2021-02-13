Wind Chill Warning Saturday Night, Sunday

UNDATED -- A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 p.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Saturday until 1:00 p.m. Sunday. And a Wind Chill Watch will be in effect from Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon.

National Weather Service

For the Wind Chill Warning dangerously cold wind chills as low as 50 below.

For the Wind Chill Advisory wind chills as low as 30 below.

For the Wind Chill Watch, wind chills will be around 40 below.

Wind chills between -25°F to -35°F are possible through Tuesday morning before a gradual warming trend begins mid-week.

Please take precautions if you must be outside in the frigid temperatures.

