St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me on WJON today. He says K-12 students will continue with distance learning now through January 4 and maybe beyond. He says Kindergarten-5th grade students are back at distance learning starting today and will continue with that model through January 4. The 6th-12th grade students have already been learning with that model for the last month-plus. Jett says it is their goal to return all students to in-person learning as soon as it is safe for both students and staff.

Jett says teachers are given the choice to teach from their classrooms or from home depending on their technology needs. He says they have learned a lot about distance learning and effective ways to teach under these circumstances. Students learn differently and Jett acknowledges that some students struggle with distance learning. He says teachers and counselors have been reaching out to make sure students stay engaged and they make themselves available to answer questions.

District 742 plans to remain in distance learning until Covid-19 guidelines from the CDC allow them to return to a different form of learning that could be hybrid or in-person at some point in 2021.

Superintendent Willie Jett or School Board Chair Jeff Pollreis join me the last Monday of each month at 8:15 a.m. on WJON.