William (Wild Bill) Nelson, 70, Long Prairie

January 21, 1951 - November 21, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of William (Wild Bill) Nelson, 70, of Long Prairie, announce his passing on November 21, 2021 from a long battle with sarcoma cancer. The family is receiving visitors and sharing memories from 1:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, November27, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel, 333 1st Ave. N, Long Prairie MN, 56347.

William Bryant Nelson was born on January 21, 1951 to Dr. Dudley and Priscilla (Sargent) Nelson in St. Paul, MN. He was very active his whole life. His high school administration was happy to graduate him from Highland High School in 1969 even though he missed forty days his senior year going to Florida with friends. He attended Anoka Ramsey Community College and St. Thomas College. He also attended University of Minnesota, which is where he met Patricia Durgin whom he married June 14, 1975.

Bill truly enjoyed working as a realtor and real estate broker at East West Realty, which he did for over 40 years. Putting together commercial and residential sales gave him lots of opportunity to be with people. Over the years he also invested in several businesses. He also frequently donated to local organizations and charities. Bill was known to give a hard time to everyone even if he didn’t know them. He was always on the go hiking, traveling, biking, fishing and hunting. He loved to cook and eat good foods. He has many pictures of his favorite meals. Time at the family cabin near Hackensack was always special because it was an opportunity to be with family. Above all, Bill prioritized creating fun, meaningful and memorable activities with his Family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife Pat; son Pete (Linda) of Long Prairie and Tim of Royalton; a brother, Jon (Sharon) Nelson of Mahtomedi, MN; sisters Carol Szulim and Lana Rodriguez both of St. Paul; Grandchildren Tyler and Brooke Nelson of Long Prairie; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Dudley Nelson; mother Priscilla Nerud; brothers Mark and Richard Nelson.